Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2019 9:54am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $210 to $220. Mcdonald's shares closed at $213.71 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $284 to $300. Mastercard shares closed at $275.28 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from $49 to $55. U.S. Bancorp shares closed at $54.22 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from $225 to $250. Trade Desk shares closed at $244.18 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James lifted Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $260 to $300. Costco shares closed at $281.56 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $90 to $75. QUALCOMM shares closed at $75.76 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $78 to $67. Comerica shares closed at $69.19 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink cut Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) price target from $217 to $188. Allergan shares closed at $162.46 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from $100 to $90. Exxon Mobil closed at $75.48 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James lowered Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $470 to $450. Netflix shares closed at $362.44 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGN + CMA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019
Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EBAYMaintains40.0
SQAssumes78.0
PYPLAssumes140.0
VAssumes210.0
WEXAssumes230.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Caused The Opening Gap In Netflix?