10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $210 to $220. Mcdonald's shares closed at $213.71 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $284 to $300. Mastercard shares closed at $275.28 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from $49 to $55. U.S. Bancorp shares closed at $54.22 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from $225 to $250. Trade Desk shares closed at $244.18 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lifted Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $260 to $300. Costco shares closed at $281.56 on Wednesday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $90 to $75. QUALCOMM shares closed at $75.76 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $78 to $67. Comerica shares closed at $69.19 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink cut Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) price target from $217 to $188. Allergan shares closed at $162.46 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from $100 to $90. Exxon Mobil closed at $75.48 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lowered Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $470 to $450. Netflix shares closed at $362.44 on Wednesday.
