10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Citi cut the price target for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) from $36 to $33. Boot Barn shares closed at $35.44 on Friday.
- UBS cut the price target on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from $13 to $11.5. General Electric shares closed at $10.37 on Friday.
- Wedbush raised Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) price target from $168 to $185. Global Payments shares closed at $164.22 on Friday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) from $140 to $144. Amedisys shares closed at $123.00 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from $101 to $83. Spirit AeroSystems shares closed at $75.66 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from $16 to $6. Teva shares closed at $9.25 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $68 to $88. Gilead shares closed at $66.26 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray raised Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) price target from $22 to $27. Crocs shares closed at $20.96 on Friday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) from $11 to $5. Gulfport Energy shares closed at $4.26 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) price target from $32 to $48. Bruker shares closed at $49.16 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.