Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2019 9:48am   Comments
Share:
  • Citi cut the price target for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) from $36 to $33. Boot Barn shares closed at $35.44 on Friday.
  • UBS cut the price target on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from $13 to $11.5. General Electric shares closed at $10.37 on Friday.
  • Wedbush raised Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) price target from $168 to $185. Global Payments shares closed at $164.22 on Friday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) from $140 to $144. Amedisys shares closed at $123.00 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from $101 to $83. Spirit AeroSystems shares closed at $75.66 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from $16 to $6. Teva shares closed at $9.25 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $68 to $88. Gilead shares closed at $66.26 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray raised Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) price target from $22 to $27. Crocs shares closed at $20.96 on Friday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) from $11 to $5. Gulfport Energy shares closed at $4.26 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) price target from $32 to $48. Bruker shares closed at $49.16 on Friday.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMED + BOOT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EBAYMaintains36.0
CLMaintains72.0
BGNEMaintains207.0
AMGNMaintains207.0
ATVIMaintains55.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019