5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Wedbush raised the price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) from $6 to $11. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares closed at $8.90 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) from $150 to $160. Chubb shares closed at $150.25 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) from $89 to $94. Intercontinental Exchange shares closed at $88.59 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James raised the price target on Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) from $37 to $40. AZUL shares closed at $33.85 on Wednesday.
- Baird lifted Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) price target from $15 to $25. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares closed at $143.21 on Wednesday.
