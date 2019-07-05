Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2019 9:44am   Comments
  • Wedbush raised the price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) from $6 to $11. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares closed at $8.90 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) from $150 to $160. Chubb shares closed at $150.25 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) from $89 to $94. Intercontinental Exchange shares closed at $88.59 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) from $37 to $40. AZUL shares closed at $33.85 on Wednesday.
  • Baird lifted Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) price target from $15 to $25. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares closed at $143.21 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CSInitiates Coverage On0.650
TKOInitiates Coverage On1.0
WEEDDowngrades60.0
ICEMaintains94.0
CBMaintains160.0
