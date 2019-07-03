8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Raymond James raised the price target for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) from $370 to $394. Roper Technologies shares closed at $373.51 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from $52 to $39. Domtar shares closed at $43.66 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) from $12.15 to $22.40. Gol shares closed at $16.68 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) from $14.5 to $20. Barrick Gold shares closed at $15.59 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) price target from $185 to $175. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $143.21 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $65 to $86. Starbucks shares closed at $85.51 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised the price target for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) from $160 to $187. Ferrari shares closed at $165.12 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) price target from $176 to $200. CME Group shares closed at $199.77 on Tuesday.
