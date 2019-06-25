8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Bank of America cut the price target for Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) from $1.5 to $0.7. Fang Holdings shares closed at $0.73 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) price target from $39 to $32. Brighthouse Financial shares closed at $38.12 on Monday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) from $77 to $80. Dell Technologies shares closed at $53.30 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) from $11 to $12.5. Caesars Entertainment shares closed at $11.44 on Monday.
- Bank of America cut the price target on Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) from $16 to $12. Pivotal Software shares closed at $11.35 on Monday.
- Nomura raised the price target for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $57 to $60. TJX shares closed at $52.78 on Monday.
- Mizuho lowered Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) price target from $194 to $171. Allergan shares closed at $129.57 on Monday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $64 to $67. NetApp shares closed at $61.25 on Monday.
