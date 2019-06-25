Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2019 9:53am   Comments
Share:
  • Bank of America cut the price target for Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) from $1.5 to $0.7. Fang Holdings shares closed at $0.73 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) price target from $39 to $32. Brighthouse Financial shares closed at $38.12 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) from $77 to $80. Dell Technologies shares closed at $53.30 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) from $11 to $12.5. Caesars Entertainment shares closed at $11.44 on Monday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target on Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) from $16 to $12. Pivotal Software shares closed at $11.35 on Monday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $57 to $60. TJX shares closed at $52.78 on Monday.
  • Mizuho lowered Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) price target from $194 to $171. Allergan shares closed at $129.57 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $64 to $67. NetApp shares closed at $61.25 on Monday.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGN + BHF)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
AbbVie To Acquire Allergan In $63B Deal
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data
Russian Parliament OKs Cannabis, Psychotropic Cultivation For Pharmaceutical Reasons
Ironwood, Allergan Investors React Positively After Duo's Constipation Drug Found Effective
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

XRP/USD Lags Behind Bitcoin And Ethereum As Consolidation Sets In