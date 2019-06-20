10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Citigroup raised Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $194 to $211. Accenture shares closed at $183.95 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $288 to $327. Adobe shares closed at $291.21 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from $158 to $185. Ferrari shares closed at $157.83 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $200 to $158. Tesla shares closed at $226.43 on Wednesday.
- CIBC lifted the price target for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $260 to $350. Shopify shares closed at $327.02 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM) price target from $135 to $163. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares closed at $141.20 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from $65 to $74. Ventas shares closed at $69.65 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from $215 to $246. Paycom Software shares closed at $225.89 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray raised the price target on Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from $122 to $125. Hershey shares closed at $137.90 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) price target from $92 to $105. TE Connectivity shares closed at $93.38 on Wednesday.
