10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- BTIG raised Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $15 to $20. Snap shares closed at $13.55 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) from $56 to $62. AFLAC shares closed at $54.55 on Monday.
- UBS cut the price target for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from $121 to $96. J B Hunt shares closed at $90.07 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from $104 to $91. Northern Trust shares closed at $85.87 on Monday.
- UBS boosted the price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) from $22 to $25. JinkoSolar shares closed at $22.60 on Monday.
- SVB Leerink lifted Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) price target from $32 to $48. Array Biopharma shares closed at $46.44 on Monday.
- Baird boosted the price target for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from $297 to $302. Essex Property Trust shares closed at $302.32 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $145 to $130. Xilinx shares closed at $104.53 on Monday.
- Barclays raised the price target on Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from $71 to $79. Eversource Energy shares closed at $76.50 on Monday.
- Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) price target from $44 to $42. Synovus Financial shares closed at $32.70 on Monday.
