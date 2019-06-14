10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) price target from $54 to $45. Ducommun shares closed at $46.99 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) from $88 to $92. American Electric Power shares closed at $89.59 on Thursday.
- UBS cut the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $325 to $310. Broadcom shares closed at $281.61 on Thursday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from $25 to $21. Commscope shares closed at $16.40 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) from $100 to $123. Alteryx shares closed at $102.13 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from $26 to $28. Louisiana-Pacific shares closed at $24.87 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: LPX) from $93 to $100. Arthur J Gallagher shares closed at $87.12 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lifted Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) price target from $8 to $10. Bluegreen Vacations shares closed at $8.00 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $262 to $250. Broadcom shares closed at $281.61 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered the price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from $93 to $75. Spirit AeroSystems shares closed at $83.52 on Thursday.
