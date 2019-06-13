10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) price target from $187 to $209. Lululemon shares closed at $170.89 on Wednesday.
- UBS boosted the price target on Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) from $110 to $130. Insulet shares closed at $115.85 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from $114 to $135. Atlassian shares closed at $128.97 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) from $143 to $165. Casey's shares closed at $149.89 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from $22 to $26. Under Armour shares closed at $25.98 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer lifted Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) price target from $135 to $150. Dollar General shares closed at $136.04 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley raised the price target for Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from $89 to $96. Progressive shares closed at $81.13 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $135 to $160. Disney shares closed at $135.72 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) from $51 to $36. Cooper-Standard shares closed at $41.89 on Wednesday.
- Atlantic Equities lowered Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) price target from $20.5 to $15. Marathon Oil shares closed at $13.02 on Wednesday.
