8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Citigroup raised Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) price target from $156 to $178. Tableau Software shares closed at $164.23 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $64 to $47. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $51.53 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB) from $31.5 to $35. AllianceBernstein shares closed at $28.07 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from $24 to $22. Commscope shares closed at $16.52 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from $99 to $114. NXP Semiconductors shares closed at $95.46 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc cut FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $215 to $190. FedEx shares closed at $159.44 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) from $98 to $90. Pinnacle West Capital shares closed at $96.39 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from $24 to $27. Juniper shares closed at $26.93 on Tuesday.
Price Target Changes
