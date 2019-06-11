10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley raised Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) price target from $145 to $150. Moody's shares closed at $191.95 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) from $191 to $188. Simon Property shares closed at $161.39 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) from $1 to $3. Sesen Bio shares closed at $1.90 on Monday.
- Vertical Research cut the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $216 to $203. Analog Devices shares closed at $187.19 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from $23 to $14. Symantec shares closed at $19.21 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse cut Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SHLX) price target from $22 to $17. Shell Midstream shares closed at $20.37 on Monday.
- Susquehanna boosted the price target for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $57 to $80. LYFT shares closed at $56.76 on Monday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from $19.5 to $26. JetBlue shares closed at $18.25 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $120 to $117. Darden shares closed at $118.98 on Monday.
- Roth Capital raised CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) price target from $8 to $10. CECO Environmental shares closed at $8.74 on Monday.
