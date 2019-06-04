10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $245 to $202. Apple shares closed at $173.30 on Monday.
- UBS lifted the price target for Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from $67 to $72. Edison International shares closed at $60.58 on Monday.
- KeyBanc raised Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) price target from $123 to $127. Coupa Software shares closed at $102.48 on Monday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $95 to $110. Take-Two shares closed at $105.95 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from $17 to $11. United States Steel shares closed at $12.52 on Monday.
- Citigroup boosted Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) price target from $76 to $132. Mirati Therapeutics shares closed at $89.20 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Mogu Inc - ADR (NYSE: MOGU) from $14 to $4.2. Mogu shares closed at $4.72 on Monday.
- Stifel raised the price target for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from $80 to $92. Wingstop shares closed at $81.18 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target on Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from $24 to $16. Box shares closed at $17.93 on Monday.
- Loop Capital lifted Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $395 to $425. Netflix shares closed at $336.63 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
