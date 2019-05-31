Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 31, 2019 10:31am   Comments
  • Evercore ISI Group raised PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) price target from $73 to $76. PACCAR shares closed at $68.04 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) from $71 to $61. SINA shares closed at $40.88 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target on Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from $83 to $79. Oshkosh shares closed at $75.13 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) price target from $39 to $9. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $9.05 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from $163 to $169. Cummins shares closed at $158.53 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) from $65 to $47. Canada Goose shares closed at $35.44 on Thursday.
  • Buckingham Research boosted the price target for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG) from $40 to $42. Employers Holdings shares closed at $41.16 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group cut the price target for Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from $40 to $31. Terex shares closed at $27.71 on Thursday.
  • JPMorgan cut the price target for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $24 to $17. Gap shares closed at $20.60 on Thursday.
  • Stifel cut the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ MU) from $60 to $54. Micron shares closed at $33.32 on Thursday.

 

