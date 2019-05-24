10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $230 to $220. Constellation shares closed at $206.21 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) from $16 to $4.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.54 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) price target from $44 to $31. Big Lots shares closed at $29.31 on Thursday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from $14.5 to $15.5. Vale shares closed at $11.79 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson cut the price target for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) from $4.75 to $3.60. Avon shares closed at $3.60 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) from $18 to $24. Kratos Defense shares closed at $20.83 on Thursday.
- Imperial Capital raised Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) price target from $62 to $66. Axon Enterprise shares closed at $67.03 on Thursday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from $72 to $57. Kohl's shares closed at $51.15 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from $184 to $172. 3M shares closed at $165.87 on Thursday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $245 to $260. Intuit shares closed at $241.31 on Thursday.
