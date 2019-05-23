Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 23, 2019 10:17am   Comments
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from $1,800 to $2,100. Booking shares closed at $1,745.02 on Wednesday.

  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) from $30 to $36. Appian shares closed at $34.86 on Wednesday.

  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) price target from $46 to $50. PROS Holdings shares closed at $51.65 on Wednesday.

  • UBS raised the price target for Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from $146 to $154. Chubb shares closed at $148.02 on Wednesday.

  • Barclays lifted the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $67 to $82. Philip Morris shares closed at $85.49 on Wednesday.

  • Citigroup cut the price target for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from $211 to $205. Amgen shares closed at $171.30 on Wednesday.

  • JP Morgan raised Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $81 to $100. Target shares closed at $77.56 on Wednesday.

  • BMO Capital lowered the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $675 to $620. Chipotle shares closed at $706.04 on Wednesday.

  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from $99 to $145. Atlassian shares closed at $126.25 on Wednesday.

  • UBS lifted Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) price target from $59 to $67. Axis Capital shares closed at $59.00 on Wednesday.

