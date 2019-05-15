Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2019 9:38am   Comments
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from $37 to $35. Zayo shares closed at $32.85 on Tuesday.

  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) from $12 to $6.5. Kirkland's shares closed at $5.34 on Tuesday.

  • Wells Fargo boosted Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) price target from $20 to $24. Owens-Illinois shares closed at $17.21 on Tuesday.

  • Susquehanna raised Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) price target from $34 to $60. Applied Materials shares closed at $40.01 on Tuesday.

  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ: PNTR) from $20.5 to $15. Pointer Telocation shares closed at $14.41 on Tuesday.

  • SVB Leerink lowered the price target for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) from $75 to $70. Henry Schein shares closed at $67.31 on Tuesday.

  • Deutsche Bank lifted Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: AEIS) price target from $1,300 to $1,400. Alphabet shares closed at $1,124.86 on Tuesday.

  • Wedbush cut the price target for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from $166 to $131. bluebird shares closed at $126.68 on Tuesday.

  • Mizuho boosted the price target on Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from $135 to $140. Cyberark shares closed at $123.00 on Tuesday.

  • Barclays lifted the price target on Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) from $143 to $178. Mongodb shares closed at $133.34 on Tuesday.

    •  

 

 

 

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2019