10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2019 9:42am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) from $9 to $7. ADT shares closed at $6.37 on Friday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) from $239 to $282. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $228.02 on Friday.
  • Bank of America boosted PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) price target from $43 to $49. PTC Therapeutics shares closed at $40.86 on Friday.
  • Baird lowered Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) price target from $26 to $18. Titan Machinery shares closed at $16.91 on Friday.
  • UBS cut Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) price target from $116 to $112. Prudential shares closed at $101.27 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) from $2.3 to $1.1. Hecla Mining shares closed at $1.56 on Friday.
  • Baird lowered the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $166 to $150. Deere shares closed at $156.05 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from $145 to $202. Ameriprise Financial shares closed at $144.56 on Friday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) from $71 to $66. Alarm.com shares closed at $63.94 on Friday.
  • Barclays lifted the price target on KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from $24 to $29. KB Home shares closed at $26.12 on Friday.

Price Target Changes

