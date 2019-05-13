10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) from $9 to $7. ADT shares closed at $6.37 on Friday.
- Nomura raised the price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) from $239 to $282. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $228.02 on Friday.
- Bank of America boosted PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) price target from $43 to $49. PTC Therapeutics shares closed at $40.86 on Friday.
- Baird lowered Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) price target from $26 to $18. Titan Machinery shares closed at $16.91 on Friday.
- UBS cut Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) price target from $116 to $112. Prudential shares closed at $101.27 on Friday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) from $2.3 to $1.1. Hecla Mining shares closed at $1.56 on Friday.
- Baird lowered the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $166 to $150. Deere shares closed at $156.05 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from $145 to $202. Ameriprise Financial shares closed at $144.56 on Friday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) from $71 to $66. Alarm.com shares closed at $63.94 on Friday.
- Barclays lifted the price target on KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from $24 to $29. KB Home shares closed at $26.12 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
