Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2019 9:41am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from $130 to $135. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $136.33 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) from $25 to $27. Keurig Dr Pepper shares closed at $28.28 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies lowered Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) price target from $14 to $5. Melinta Therapeutics shares closed at $4.63 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America raised IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) price target from $273 to $295. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $231.41 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) price target from $1,900 to $1,950. Booking shares closed at $1,736.03 on Thursday.
  • DA Davidson cut the price target for Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) from $33 to $24. Control4 shares closed at $23.90 on Thursday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) from $265 to $250. Becton Dickinson shares closed at $229.80 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from $62 to $50. Nevro shares closed at $62.76 on Thursday.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target on Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from $90 to $65. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $52.96 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley lowered the price target on Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from $50 to $42. Yelp shares closed at $39.73 on Thursday.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BDX + BKNG)

8 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2019
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Booking Holdings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Dip Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers
11 Stocks To Watch For May 9, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019
Trivago Analysts Unfazed By Q1 Sales Dip
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2019