10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from $130 to $135. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $136.33 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) from $25 to $27. Keurig Dr Pepper shares closed at $28.28 on Thursday.
- Jefferies lowered Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) price target from $14 to $5. Melinta Therapeutics shares closed at $4.63 on Thursday.
- Bank of America raised IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) price target from $273 to $295. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $231.41 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) price target from $1,900 to $1,950. Booking shares closed at $1,736.03 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson cut the price target for Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) from $33 to $24. Control4 shares closed at $23.90 on Thursday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) from $265 to $250. Becton Dickinson shares closed at $229.80 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from $62 to $50. Nevro shares closed at $62.76 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. lowered the price target on Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from $90 to $65. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $52.96 on Thursday.
- B. Riley lowered the price target on Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from $50 to $42. Yelp shares closed at $39.73 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
