10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from $420 to $389. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $322.40 on Tuesday.
- Nomura lifted TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) price target from $71 to $90. TopBuild shares closed at $80.38 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham Research raised US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) price target from $32 to $48. US Foods shares closed at $38.25 on Tuesday.
- JMP Securities boosted the price target for Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) from $49 to $67. Avalara shares closed at $59.57 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $103 to $118. Hasbro shares closed at $101.19 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush raised LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) price target from $3.75 to $5. LendingClub shares closed at $3.22 on Tuesday.
- Janney Capital lifted the price target for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) from $58 to $66. Middlesex Water shares closed at $56.79 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) from $33 to $22. Mylan shares closed at $21.53 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $695 to $797. Chipotle shares closed at $706.52 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from $33 to $27. Mosaic shares closed at $23.25 on Tuesday.
