Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2019 9:40am   Comments
Share:
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from $140 to $170. Disney shares closed at $135.00 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank lifted ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) price target from $285 to $305. ServiceNow shares closed at $269.75 on Monday.
  • Barclays cut DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) price target from $58 to $37. DowDuPont shares closed at $33.62 on Monday.
  • JMP Securities boosted the price target for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from $31 to $60. Solaredge shares closed at $43.88 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) from $180 to $215. GW Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $180.09 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from $68 to $76. Anadarko Petroleum shares closed at $75.49 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital raised Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) price target from $73 to $86. Welltower shares closed at $76.00 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) from $44 to $28. Fluor shares closed at $29.01 on Monday.
  • Mizuho raised the price target for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from $35 to $55. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $41.95 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $210 to $240. Alibaba shares closed at $188.24 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APC + BABA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2019
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cramer Gives Thumbs-Down To Buffett's Involvement With Occidental Petroleum
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; SYSCO Reports Mixed Q3 Results
Boeing, Caterpillar, Chipmakers Retreat After Trump Threats To Raise China Tariffs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lyft Q1 Earnings Preview: First Quarterly Report As A Public Company