10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from $140 to $170. Disney shares closed at $135.00 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank lifted ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) price target from $285 to $305. ServiceNow shares closed at $269.75 on Monday.
- Barclays cut DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) price target from $58 to $37. DowDuPont shares closed at $33.62 on Monday.
- JMP Securities boosted the price target for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from $31 to $60. Solaredge shares closed at $43.88 on Monday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) from $180 to $215. GW Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $180.09 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from $68 to $76. Anadarko Petroleum shares closed at $75.49 on Monday.
- BMO Capital raised Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) price target from $73 to $86. Welltower shares closed at $76.00 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) from $44 to $28. Fluor shares closed at $29.01 on Monday.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from $35 to $55. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $41.95 on Monday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $210 to $240. Alibaba shares closed at $188.24 on Monday.
