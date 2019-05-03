10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Citigroup cut Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) price target from $84 to $78. Fortinet shares closed at $91.51 on Thursday.

Raymond James lowered the price target for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) from $65 to $55. Bottomline Technologies shares closed at $50.39 on Thursday.

Barclays cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) price target from $5 to $2.50. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.01 on Thursday.

JP Morgan lowered the price target for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) from $36 to $30. Hilton Grand Vacations shares closed at $30.00 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from $84 to $64. Cognizant shares closed at $66.61 on Thursday.

Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) price target from $53 to $55. Bristol-Myers shares closed at $46.88 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from $51 to $56. Domtar shares closed at $45.13 on Thursday.

B. Riley lifted the price target for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) from $11.50 to $15. Hercules Capital shares closed at $12.92 on Thursday.

Barclays cut the price target for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from $90 to $82. Incyte shares closed at $80.94 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) from $31 to $33. Yeti shares closed at $30.94 on Thursday.