10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2019 9:39am   Comments
  • Wedbush raised United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) price target from $269 to $273. United Therapeutics shares closed at $99.30 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $205 to $215. Home Depot shares closed at $198.80 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) price target from $74 to $67. CVS shares closed at $57.33 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup lifted the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $55 to $85. QUALCOMM shares closed at $86.37 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham Research raised the price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) from $148 to $158. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares closed at $129.03 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James raised Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) price target from $64 to $74. Dell Technologies shares closed at $68.58 on Wednesday.
  • UBS boosted the price target on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $146 to $183. Visa shares closed at $162.79 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura lifted the price target for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) from $500 to $505. Equinix shares closed at $450.01 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital boosted the price target for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from $85 to $100. WWE shares closed at $82.63 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $102 to $88. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $80.73 on Wednesday.

