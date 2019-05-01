10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Wells Fargo raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $190 to $215. Apple shares closed at $200.67 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $140 to $160. Twilio shares closed at $137.14 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) price target from $210 to $220. Mcdonald's shares closed at $197.57 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target on Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) from $62 to $33. Alkermes shares closed at $30.32 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson lifted the price target for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) from $32 to $40. Nanometrics shares closed at $29.79 on Tuesday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from $26 to $28. AMD shares closed at $27.63 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies raised SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) price target from $58 to $64. SS&C Technologies shares closed at $67.66 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from $80 to $85. Oshkosh shares closed at $82.59 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray cut the price target for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) from $15 to $11. Meridian Bioscience shares closed at $11.51 on Tuesday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $130 to $150. Disney shares closed at $136.97 on Tuesday.
