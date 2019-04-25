10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley cut Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) price target from $391 to $359. Anthem shares closed at $251.00 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $88 to $105. Paypal shares closed at $107.22 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $195 to $220. Facebook shares closed at $182.58 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush boosted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $150 to $155. Microsoft shares closed at $125.01 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $391 to $394. Tesla shares closed at $258.66 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush raised the price target on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $162 to $170. Visa shares closed at $161.49 on Wednesday.
- UBS raised the price target for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from $119 to $132. Cyberark shares closed at $125.63 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) from $104 to $100. PTC shares closed at $101.89 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target on General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from $188 to $200. General Dynamics shares closed at $180.73 on Wednesday.
- Baird raised Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) price target from $39 to $55. Teradyne shares closed at $47.99 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.