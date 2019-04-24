10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- UBS raised Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) price target from $365 to $385. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $333.10 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) from $175 to $185. Burlington shares closed at $161.95 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) from $500 to $550. CoStar shares closed at $495.08 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $10 to $13. Snap shares closed at $11.99 on Tuesday.
- Baird raised the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $33 to $40. Twitter shares closed at $39.77 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $39 to $42. eBay shares closed at $36.67 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $203 to $218. McDonald's shares closed at $195.26 on Tuesday.
- Barclays raised the price target for United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) from $142 to $149. United Technologies shares closed at $140.02 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) from $441 to $473. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $460.44 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) price target from $266 to $273. Grainger shares closed at $293.19 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.