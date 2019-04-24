Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2019 11:07am   Comments
Share:
  • UBS raised Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) price target from $365 to $385. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $333.10 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) from $175 to $185. Burlington shares closed at $161.95 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) from $500 to $550. CoStar shares closed at $495.08 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $10 to $13. Snap shares closed at $11.99 on Tuesday.
  • Baird raised the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $33 to $40. Twitter shares closed at $39.77 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $39 to $42. eBay shares closed at $36.67 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $203 to $218. McDonald's shares closed at $195.26 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) from $142 to $149. United Technologies shares closed at $140.02 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target on The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) from $441 to $473. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $460.44 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) price target from $266 to $273. Grainger shares closed at $293.19 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSGP + BURL)

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019
A Few Key Takeaways From Cowen's Off-Price Retail Store Visits
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2019
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lyft Analysts Largely Bullish As Quiet Period Ends