6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Buckingham raised Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) price target from $17 to $20. Adient shares closed at $25.91 on Thursday.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from $25 to $27. Rent-A-Center shares closed at $21.37 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) from $60 to $57. Sensata shares closed at $51.25 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR raised the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $170 to $235. Lam Research shares closed at $194.77 on Thursday.
- Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) price target from $83 to $70. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $61.82 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) from $100 to $106. Neurocrine Biosciences shares closed at $78.43 on Thursday.
