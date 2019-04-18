7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Raymond James raised Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) price target from $135 to $140. Kansas City Southern shares closed at $122.81 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $192 to $206. VMware shares closed at $189.07 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) from $4.25 to $7. Gogo shares closed at $5.14 on Wednesday.
- Nomura raised the price target for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from $170 to $210. Ecolab shares closed at $182.96 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan boosted NICE Ltd. (NYSE: UNH) price target from $125 to $150. NICE shares closed at $130.83 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) from $320 to $350. Arista shares closed at $328.04 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) from $90 to $75. CVS shares closed at $52.54 on Wednesday.
