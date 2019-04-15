Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2019 9:45am   Comments
  • Buckingham cut Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) price target from $65 to $53. Wells Fargo shares closed at $46.49 on T Friday hursday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) from $26 to $30. Huntsman shares closed at $24.75 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) from $64 to $55. China Mobile shares closed at $49.14 on Friday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) from $28 to $35. Franklin Resources shares closed at $35.46 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) price target from $55 to $60. Patrick Industries shares closed at $49.19 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) from $110 to $125. Check Point shares closed at $130.40 on Friday.
  • Nomura boosted the price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) from $87 to $113. LyondellBasell shares closed at $92.29 on Friday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from $70 to $79. Westlake Chemical shares closed at $76.40 on Friday.

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2019