10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2019 10:09am   Comments
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) price target from $17 to $20. Tronox shares closed at $14.00 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) from $3 to $2.40. Tuesday Morning shares closed at $2.04 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen lifted the price target for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from $73 to $76. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $56.84 on Wednesday.
  • J.P. Morgan raised the price target for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from $133 to $150. Five Below shares closed at $129.15 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $247 to $261. Costco shares closed at $245.61 on Wednesday.
  • Instinet raised the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $151 to $175. Visa shares closed at $158.56 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $14 to $19. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $19.41 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley FBR boosted the price target for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI) from $23 to $30. Customers Bancorp shares closed at $19.58 on Wednesday.
  • Instinet cut the price target for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) from $57 to $39. DowDuPont shares closed at $38.50 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $37 to $68. Delta Air shares closed at $57.86 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

