10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Bank of America cut AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) price target from $95 to $76. AmerisourceBergen shares closed at $77.43 on Tuesday.
- Baird lowered the price target for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) from $186 to $160. Snap-on shares closed at $157.24 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) from $12.75 to $15. Barrick Gold shares closed at $13.72 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) from $81 to $84. Guardant Health shares closed at $66.18 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) price target from $60 to $76. Cerner shares closed at $62.97 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised the price target on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $75 to $77. Gilead shares closed at $66.09 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from $43 to $47. Exelon shares closed at $49.52 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from $20.50 to $23. KB Home shares closed at $24.68 on Tuesday.
- HSBC raised the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $160 to $180. Apple shares closed at $199.50 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital raised Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $114 to $140. Disney shares closed at $116.86 on Tuesday.
