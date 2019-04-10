Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2019 9:37am   Comments
Share:
  • Bank of America cut AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) price target from $95 to $76. AmerisourceBergen shares closed at $77.43 on Tuesday.
  • Baird lowered the price target for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) from $186 to $160. Snap-on shares closed at $157.24 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) from $12.75 to $15. Barrick Gold shares closed at $13.72 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) from $81 to $84. Guardant Health shares closed at $66.18 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) price target from $60 to $76. Cerner shares closed at $62.97 on Tuesday.
  • UBS raised the price target on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $75 to $77. Gilead shares closed at $66.09 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from $43 to $47. Exelon shares closed at $49.52 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from $20.50 to $23. KB Home shares closed at $24.68 on Tuesday.
  • HSBC raised the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $160 to $180. Apple shares closed at $199.50 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital raised Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $114 to $140. Disney shares closed at $116.86 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ABC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2019
This Day In Market History: Apple Hits $600B Market Cap
March IMX Reveals Value Is Making A Comeback
A Bearish Technical Signal For Apple Amid 9-Day Rally
Investor Movement Index March Summary
Info Tech Reporting Season Ahead: High Hopes Despite Signs Of Negative Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Report: US Senators To Introduce Bill Expanding EV Tax Credit By 400K Vehicles

BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential