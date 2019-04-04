10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- UBS raised US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ: ECOL) price target from $56 to $59. US Ecology shares closed at $55.28 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) from $39 to $35. Brighthouse Financial shares closed at $37.30 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim boosted the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $175 to $200. Facebook shares closed at $173.54 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $89 to $84. Comerica shares closed at $76.89 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan cut Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) price target from $53 to $50. Zions Bancorporation shares closed at $47.18 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) from $11 to $15. RPC shares closed at $11.66 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim cut the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $77 to $72. Roku shares closed at $68.60 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA) from $84 to $78. Altaba shares closed at $72.76 on Wednesday.
- UBS raised the price target on Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from $103 to $106. Waste Management shares closed at $104.02 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup cut Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) price target from $7.20 to $6.80. Nio shares closed at $5.31 on Wednesday.
