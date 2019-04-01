10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $224 to $218. Home Depot shares closed at $191.89 on Friday.
- PiperJaffray boosted Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) price target from $17 to $26. Redfin shares closed at $20.27 on Friday.
- Keefe Bruyette cut the price target for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $58 to $50. Wells Fargo shares closed at $48.32 on Friday.
- JP Morgan raised Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) price target from $20 to $23. Hain Celestial shares closed at $23.12 on Friday.
- PiperJaffray raised the price target on First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) from $59 to $67. First American Financial shares closed at $51.50 on Friday.
- Nomura boosted the price target for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from $155 to $180. F5 Networks shares closed at $156.93 on Friday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $10 to $18. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $16.99 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) from $42 to $48. AstraZeneca shares closed at $40.43 on Friday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from $240 to $250. Vail Resorts shares closed at $217.30 on Friday.
- Berenberg cut FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $245 to $200. FedEx shares closed at $181.41 on Friday.
