10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2019 9:36am   Comments
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $224 to $218. Home Depot shares closed at $191.89 on Friday.
  • PiperJaffray boosted Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) price target from $17 to $26. Redfin shares closed at $20.27 on Friday.
  • Keefe Bruyette cut the price target for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $58 to $50. Wells Fargo shares closed at $48.32 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan raised Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) price target from $20 to $23. Hain Celestial shares closed at $23.12 on Friday.
  • PiperJaffray raised the price target on First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) from $59 to $67. First American Financial shares closed at $51.50 on Friday.
  • Nomura boosted the price target for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from $155 to $180. F5 Networks shares closed at $156.93 on Friday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $10 to $18. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $16.99 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) from $42 to $48. AstraZeneca shares closed at $40.43 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from $240 to $250. Vail Resorts shares closed at $217.30 on Friday.
  • Berenberg cut FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $245 to $200. FedEx shares closed at $181.41 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

