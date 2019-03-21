5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Wedbush raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $200 to $215. Apple shares closed at $188.16 on Wednesday.
- Needham raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $180 to $225. Apple shares closed at $188.16 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from $41 to $70. Nevro shares closed at $60.74 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital cut Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) price target from $64 to $55. Magna shares closed at $48.98 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from $137 to $151. International Flavors shares closed at $122.54 on Wednesday.
