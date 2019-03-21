Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2019 10:00am   Comments
Share:
  • Wedbush raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $200 to $215. Apple shares closed at $188.16 on Wednesday.
  • Needham raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $180 to $225. Apple shares closed at $188.16 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from $41 to $70. Nevro shares closed at $60.74 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital cut Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) price target from $64 to $55. Magna shares closed at $48.98 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from $137 to $151. International Flavors shares closed at $122.54 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + IFF)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 21, 2019
Wedbush Raises Apple's Price Target Ahead Of 'Pivotal' March 25 Event
4 Reasons RBC Continues To Love Netflix's Stock
How Google's Stadia Video Game Streamer Will Be 'Highly Disruptive'
Fed And FedEx: While Fed Meeting Dominates News, Don't Forget Trade Situation
Market Apparently Expects Dovish Fed Stance To Continue As Meeting Gets Underway
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

CVS Health Stores To Carry CBD Products From Curaleaf, Elevate