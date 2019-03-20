10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- JP Morgan cut the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $227 to $202. FedEx shares closed at $181.41 on Tuesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $103 to $117. Dollar Tree shares closed at $101.31 on Tuesday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from $187 to $207. NextEra Energy shares closed at $188.50 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital lifted Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) price target from $46 to $67. Nevro shares closed at $44.77 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from $103 to $112. Worldpay shares closed at $107.16 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital lowered the price target for Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) from $3.50 to $0.40. Approach Resources shares closed at $0.77 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from $190 to $225. Arista Networks shares closed at $295.18 on Tuesday.
- Barclays raised FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) price target from $40 to $46. FirstEnergy shares closed at $40.41 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America lifted the price target on Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from $50 to $70. Nevro shares closed at $44.77 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $156 to $148. FedEx shares closed at $181.41 on Tuesday.
