8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Jefferies cut the price target for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from $50 to $45. Schlumberger shares closed at $43.09 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) from $59 to $63. Live Nation Entertainment shares closed at $63.56 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) from $55 to $50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $25.50 on Thursday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target on Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) from $3 to $4. Superior Energy shares closed at $4.63 on Thursday.
- Wedbush raised the price target for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $49 to $52. Oracle shares closed at $53.05 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) price target from $290 to $300. Adobe shares closed at $267.69 on Thursday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from $64 to $56. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $55.27 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) price target from $428 to $431. BlackRock shares closed at $433.63 on Thursday.
