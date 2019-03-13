5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- BTIG Research raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $620 to $700. Chipotle shares closed at $630.99 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) from $33 to $44. Momo shares closed at $36.44 on Tuesday.
- J.P. Morgan lifted the price target for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from $88 to $127. Sanderson Farms shares closed at $124.01 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) from $22 to $18. Sientra shares closed at $11.38 on Tuesday.
- J.P. Morgan boosted Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) price target from $38 to $47. Esperion Therapeutics shares closed at $49.81 on Tuesday.
