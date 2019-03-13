Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2019 9:51am   Comments
Share:
  • BTIG Research raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $620 to $700. Chipotle shares closed at $630.99 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) from $33 to $44. Momo shares closed at $36.44 on Tuesday.
  • J.P. Morgan lifted the price target for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from $88 to $127. Sanderson Farms shares closed at $124.01 on Tuesday.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) from $22 to $18. Sientra shares closed at $11.38 on Tuesday.
  • J.P. Morgan boosted Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) price target from $38 to $47. Esperion Therapeutics shares closed at $49.81 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG + ESPR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 13, 2019
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Ambarella, Centurylink, Chipotle And More
Investors Boost The IMX In February, But Seem Wary Of What The Future Holds
Investor Movement Index February Summary
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Grimaldi Ship Sinks In Bay Of Biscay