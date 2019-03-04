Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2019 9:46am   Comments
Share:
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $75 to $88. Hasbro shares closed at $88.02 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target on Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) from $42 to $25.50. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $15.16 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from $74 to $90. Okta shares closed at $86.43 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) from $18 to $3.50. ImmunoGen shares closed at $2.51 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) from $95 to $90. Guidewire Software shares closed at $93.62 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $100 to $125. Xilinx shares closed at $126.64 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) price target from $67 to $77. Group 1 Automotive shares closed at $62.11 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital raised ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) price target from $20 to $30. ON Semiconductor shares closed at $21.67 on Friday.
  • Pivotal Research boosted the price target on Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $64 to $73. Foot Locker shares closed at $63.07 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR raised Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) price target from $22 to $25. Scorpio Tankers shares closed at $18.43 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FL + GPI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
81 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.5%; Nutanix Shares Plunge On Weak Forecast
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Puma Biotechnology Climbs Following Strong Q4 Results; Intrexon Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

From Martha Stewart To NY's Southern Tier, A Cannabis-Do Attitude

This Day In Market History: The S&P 500 Index Launches