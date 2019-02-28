8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from $450 to $500. Boeing shares closed at $435.44 on Wednesday.
- Baird lifted the price target on Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) from $140 to $145. Universal Health shares closed at $133.26 on Wednesday.
- MKM Partners cut the price target for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) from $121 to $109. EOG shares closed at $95.04 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush lowered the price target for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from $2,100 to $2,000. Booking shares closed at $1,906.00 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $110 to $115. Lowe's shares closed at $107.62 on Wednesday.
- First Analysis lowered the price target for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) from $13 to $10. ORBCOMM shares closed at $9.05 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan raised Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) price target from $15 to $20. Hain Celestial shares closed at $17.77 on Wednesday.
- Baird raised the price target for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) from $123 to $140. Curtiss-Wright shares closed at $124.26 on Wednesday.
