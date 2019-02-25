10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) price target from $80 to $114.50. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $51.56 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) from $68 to $52. CyrusOne shares closed at $52.87 on Friday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from $14 to $12. Allscripts Healthcare shares closed at $10.60 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lifted the price target on Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) from $2.50 to $3. Obalon Therapeutics shares closed at $1.96 on Friday.
- UBS raised the price target for AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) from $23 to $31. AmeriGas Partners shares closed at $29.60 on Friday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods lowered the price target for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) from $50 to $45. PacWest Bancorp shares closed at $41.22 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. raised Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) price target from $40 to $44. Matson shares closed at $34.78 on Friday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods lifted the price target for Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) from $7 to $8.50. Capstead Mortgage shares closed at $8.23 on Friday.
- Imperial Capital raised the price target on Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) from $94 to $96. Allegion shares closed at $89.70 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo raised Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) price target from $145 to $155. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares closed at $120.93 on Friday.
