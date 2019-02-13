10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Wells Fargo cut Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) price target from $95 to $90. Hasbro shares closed at $89.57 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) from $25 to $19. Qiwi shares closed at $16.32 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $110 to $130. Twilio shares closed at $115.29 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson lifted the price target on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $150 to $210. Shopify shares closed at $175.55 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $64 to $56. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $41.67 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna raised the price target for Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) from $53 to $99. Ellie Mae shares closed at $98.95 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lowered Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) price target from $90 to $82. Qualys shares closed at $96.41 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) from $135 to $140. Monolithic Power shares closed at $132.00 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies raised the price target on Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) from $8.50 to $10.50. Lattice Semiconductor shares closed at $8.18 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo cut Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE: RE) price target from $235 to $230. Everest Re Group shares closed at $212.39 on Tuesday.
