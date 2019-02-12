8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Piper Jaffray raised Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $590 to $661. Chipotle shares closed at $603.36 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) from $80 to $85. Agilent shares closed at $76.08 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from $116 to $133. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $176.95 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target on American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) from $170 to $180. American Tower shares closed at $172.99 on Monday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from $98 to $116. RingCentral shares closed at $99.87 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) from $165 to $175. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $120.05 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) price target from $100 to $75. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $67.62 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $51 to $49. Cisco shares closed at $47.58 on Monday.
