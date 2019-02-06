Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2019 10:26am   Comments
Share:
  • Credit Suisse raised TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) price target from $405 to $476. TransDigm shares closed at $418.07 on Tuesday.
  • Craig-Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) price target from $23 to $19. MACOM shares closed at $18.23 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $140 to $155. Estee Lauder shares closed at $152.02 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from $140 to $160. Paycom Software shares closed at $156.96 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from $27 to $36. Legg Mason shares closed at $30.05 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from $50 to $55. Domtar shares closed at $50.09 on Tuesday.
  • Loop Capital lifted the price target on Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from $14 to $17. Michaels shares closed at $13.84 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) from $58 to $62. Norwegian Cruise Line shares closed at $51.81 on Tuesday.
  • Compass Point boosted the price target on Axos Financial Inc (NYSE: AX) from $33 to $38. Axos Financial shares closed at $31.83 on Tuesday.
  • UBS raised New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) price target from $10 to $15. New York Community Bancorp shares closed at $11.82 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EL + AX)

After State Of the Union, Focus Turns Again To Earnings News, Geopolitics, Fed
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 6, 2019
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Estee Lauder Jumps On Upbeat Earnings; Opko Health Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Archer Daniels Midland Earnings Miss Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PRIMKeyBancUpgrades28.0
CHDGoldman SachsUpgrades61.0
EQMJP MorganDowngrades54.0
MHOJMP SecuritiesDowngrades30.0
NYCBUBSUpgrades15.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Follow Up: After Blowout Q3, Twitter Earnings Ahead With Focus On User Growth