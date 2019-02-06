10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Credit Suisse raised TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) price target from $405 to $476. TransDigm shares closed at $418.07 on Tuesday.
- Craig-Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) price target from $23 to $19. MACOM shares closed at $18.23 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $140 to $155. Estee Lauder shares closed at $152.02 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from $140 to $160. Paycom Software shares closed at $156.96 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from $27 to $36. Legg Mason shares closed at $30.05 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from $50 to $55. Domtar shares closed at $50.09 on Tuesday.
- Loop Capital lifted the price target on Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from $14 to $17. Michaels shares closed at $13.84 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) from $58 to $62. Norwegian Cruise Line shares closed at $51.81 on Tuesday.
- Compass Point boosted the price target on Axos Financial Inc (NYSE: AX) from $33 to $38. Axos Financial shares closed at $31.83 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) price target from $10 to $15. New York Community Bancorp shares closed at $11.82 on Tuesday.
