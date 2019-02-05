8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Citigroup cut Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) price target from $90 to $81. Albemarle shares closed at $81.94 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs raised Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) price target from $16.5 to $19. Covanta shares closed at $16.35 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $291 to $283. Tesla shares closed at $312.89 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,400 to $1,350. Alphabet shares closed at $1,141.42 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray boosted the price target for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) from $8 to $11. Glu Mobile shares closed at $10.20 on Monday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from $128 to $124. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $138.41 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Cigna Holding Co (NYSE: CI) from $304 to $299. Cigna shares closed at $192.07 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) from $1,300 to $1,380. Alphabet shares closed at $1,132.80 on Monday.
