Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2019 10:11am   Comments
Share:
  • Citigroup cut Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) price target from $90 to $81. Albemarle shares closed at $81.94 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) price target from $16.5 to $19. Covanta shares closed at $16.35 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $291 to $283. Tesla shares closed at $312.89 on Monday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,400 to $1,350. Alphabet shares closed at $1,141.42 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray boosted the price target for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) from $8 to $11. Glu Mobile shares closed at $10.20 on Monday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from $128 to $124. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $138.41 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Cigna Holding Co (NYSE: CI) from $304 to $299. Cigna shares closed at $192.07 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) from $1,300 to $1,380. Alphabet shares closed at $1,132.80 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALB + CI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2019
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed, Jobs Report In Focus
12 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019
Cigna Q4 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BKNGDeutsche BankUpgrades0.0
CTLCitigroupDowngrades0.0
DHXMB. Riley FBRUpgrades0.0
EFXDeutsche BankDowngrades0.0
GNTXLongbow ResearchDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Port Report: Port Of New York & New Jersey Pledges To Ease Container Fluidity In 2019