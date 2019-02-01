10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- UBS cut Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) price target from $24 to $19. Tutor Perini shares closed at $17.21 on Thursday.
- Raymond James lowered Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,000 to $1,960. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,718.73 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) from $20 to $14. Corcept Therapeutics shares closed at $11.18 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) from $9 to $1. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.70 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Versum Materials Inc (NYSE: VSM) from $26 to $31. Versum Materials shares closed at $36.77 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ISBC) from $12 to $15. Investors Bancorp shares closed at $12.14 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $181 to $171. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $164.81 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) from $65 to $53. DowDuPont shares closed at $53.81 on Thursday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from $67 to $72. Baxter shares closed at $72.49 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR cut Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) price target from $66 to $56. Masonite International shares closed at $57.20 on Thursday.
Price Target Changes
