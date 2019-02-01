Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2019 9:41am   Comments
Share:
  • UBS cut Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) price target from $24 to $19. Tutor Perini shares closed at $17.21 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lowered Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,000 to $1,960. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,718.73 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) from $20 to $14. Corcept Therapeutics shares closed at $11.18 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) from $9 to $1. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.70 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Versum Materials Inc (NYSE: VSM) from $26 to $31. Versum Materials shares closed at $36.77 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ISBC) from $12 to $15. Investors Bancorp shares closed at $12.14 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $181 to $171. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $164.81 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) from $65 to $53. DowDuPont shares closed at $53.81 on Thursday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from $67 to $72. Baxter shares closed at $72.49 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) price target from $66 to $56. Masonite International shares closed at $57.20 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + AVEO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2019
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Earnings, Positive Relaunch Of Titan's Opioid Disorder Treatment Implant
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed, Jobs Report In Focus
12 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2019
5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARWStifel NicolausDowngrades0.0
BAXBarclaysUpgrades72.0
CELGJefferiesDowngrades0.0
DOORB. Riley FBRDowngrades56.0
DWDPJP MorganDowngrades53.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2019