8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2019 9:53am   Comments
  • BMO Capital raised TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) price target from $22 to $29. TCF Financial shares closed at $22.72 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut Corelogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX) price target from $51 to $40. Corelogic shares closed at $36.37 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $220 to $148. NVIDIA shares closed at $138.01 on Monday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from $427 to $468. BlackRock shares closed at $405.36 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray raised the price target for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) from $19 to $31. Stratasys shares closed at $22.28 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) from $39 to $45. Rapid7 shares closed at $36.38 on Monday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods boosted the price target for Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CHFC) from $55 to $59. Chemical Financial shares closed at $44.75 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital lifted the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $38 to $45. Applied Materials shares closed at $38.70 on Monday.

 

