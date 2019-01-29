8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- BMO Capital raised TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) price target from $22 to $29. TCF Financial shares closed at $22.72 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. cut Corelogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX) price target from $51 to $40. Corelogic shares closed at $36.37 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $220 to $148. NVIDIA shares closed at $138.01 on Monday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from $427 to $468. BlackRock shares closed at $405.36 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray raised the price target for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) from $19 to $31. Stratasys shares closed at $22.28 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) from $39 to $45. Rapid7 shares closed at $36.38 on Monday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods boosted the price target for Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CHFC) from $55 to $59. Chemical Financial shares closed at $44.75 on Monday.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $38 to $45. Applied Materials shares closed at $38.70 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.