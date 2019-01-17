Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2019 9:43am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) from $29 to $35. Insmed shares closed at $23.23 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target on Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from $45 to $35. Halliburton shares closed at $30.36 on Wednesday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) from $23 to $8. NCI Building shares closed at $7.68 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) from $16 to $12. Patterson-UTI Energy shares closed at $12.62 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) price target from $26 to $23. First Data shares closed at $21.24 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho cut Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) price target from $97 to $80. Autoliv shares closed at $77.64 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) from $30 to $8. Aptinyx shares closed at $5.98 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) from $162 to $125. Coherent shares closed at $116.76 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

