10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 9:46am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from $465 to $445. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $381.44 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target on Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from $48 to $43. Nordstrom shares closed at $47.26 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) from $56 to $53. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares closed at $42.92 on Tuesday.
  • Compass Point cut the price target for Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ENFC) from $27 to $21.50. Entegra Financial shares closed at $23.22 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) from $42 to $55. Teradata shares closed at $41.72 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $15 to $10. PG&E shares closed at $6.91 on Tuesday.
  • UBS raised Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) price target from $75 to $82. Incyte shares closed at $78.76 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays cut Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) price target from $42 to $33. Devon Energy shares closed at $26.40 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $72 to $58. NetApp shares closed at $62.46 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) price target from $73 to $50. Nordstrom shares closed at $47.26 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

