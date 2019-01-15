Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2019 9:39am   Comments
  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) from $37 to $42. Newmont Mining shares closed at $31.78 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $175 to $152. VMware shares closed at $144.19 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) from $18 to $15. Yext shares closed at $15.29 on Monday.
  • CIBC cut the price target for Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) from $48 to $41. Newmont Mining shares closed at $31.78 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from $115 to $92. SL Green Realty shares closed at $86.79 on Monday.
  • Barclays lowered U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) price target from $20 to $15. U.S. Silica shares closed at $12.67 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) price target from $90 to $95. Canadian National Railway shares closed at $81.51 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from $66 to $63. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $53.23 on Monday.
  • Nomura lowered the price target on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from $90 to $85. Albemarle shares closed at $76.97 on Monday.
  • Barclays lowered RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RPC) price target from $13 to $8. RPC shares closed at $11.09 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

