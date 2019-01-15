10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) from $37 to $42. Newmont Mining shares closed at $31.78 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $175 to $152. VMware shares closed at $144.19 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) from $18 to $15. Yext shares closed at $15.29 on Monday.
- CIBC cut the price target for Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) from $48 to $41. Newmont Mining shares closed at $31.78 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from $115 to $92. SL Green Realty shares closed at $86.79 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) price target from $20 to $15. U.S. Silica shares closed at $12.67 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse boosted Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) price target from $90 to $95. Canadian National Railway shares closed at $81.51 on Monday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from $66 to $63. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $53.23 on Monday.
- Nomura lowered the price target on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from $90 to $85. Albemarle shares closed at $76.97 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RPC) price target from $13 to $8. RPC shares closed at $11.09 on Monday.
